Man killed, wife injured in clash with shanty owner in Delhi

A 38-year-old man was killed and his wife injured after they were allegedly assaulted by their landlord in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said on Friday. Three people, including the landlord, have been arrested, they said. Kale Khan and his wife Mayuri (36) were living along with their children in a rented shanty. Late on Thursday, a heated exchange of words ensued between the shanty owner Murgan and Khan over rent and electricity bill, police said, quoting Khan's son.

He told the police that Murgan grabbed his mother Mayuri by her hair and in retaliation, she slapped him.

Murgan then brought along three other men Armugam, Sahil and Ajay.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap, the boy informed the police that while Murgan hit his parents on their heads with a heavy object, Armugam stabbed his father in his chest.

The four men also allegedly pelted stones at them, the DCP said.

The neighbours took the couple to LBS Hospital where Khan was declared brought dead while Mayuri is undergoing treatment, she said.

Murgan, Arumugam and Ajay have been apprehended, while Sahil is absconding, she said.

On the basis of the boy's statement and medico-legal cases, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them, the DCP said.

