Visva Bharati appoints full-time registrar after gap of six years
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Visva Bharati, which had been functioning without a full-time registrar for six years, has recently appointed retired Army colonel Ashis Agarwal to the post.
Agarwal took over from officiating registrar Ashok Kumar Mahato earlier in the week, the university said in a notification.
A senior faculty member said Dr. D Gunasekaran was the last full-time registrar of Visva Bharati. He had stepped down on August 31, 2015, to join as registrar of IIT-Bhubaneswar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Kumar Mahato
- Visva Bharati
- Army
- D Gunasekaran
- IIT-Bhubaneswar
- Ashis Agarwal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Army to introduce new combat uniform from next year
Army to unveil new digital combat dress at Army Day parade next month
Two killed in Islamist attack in northern Benin, army says
BDL and Indian Army sign contract worth Rs 471.41 crore
MP: Army man killed in Manipur cremated, kin protest for 'martyr' status