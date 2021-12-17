Visva Bharati appoints full-time registrar after gap of six years

Visva Bharati, which had been functioning without a full-time registrar for six years, has recently appointed retired Army colonel Ashis Agarwal to the post.

Agarwal took over from officiating registrar Ashok Kumar Mahato earlier in the week, the university said in a notification.

A senior faculty member said Dr. D Gunasekaran was the last full-time registrar of Visva Bharati. He had stepped down on August 31, 2015, to join as registrar of IIT-Bhubaneswar.

