Display 'magnanimity' in deciding officer’s plea for Lokpal deputation: CAT to environment ministry

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has asked the Union environment ministry to display "magnanimity" and "openness" while expeditiously deciding the plea of a bureaucrat seeking deputation in anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

It is also termed "a bit hyper-technical objection" raised by the counsel of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and said that the officer's request seeking deputation is very fair and it is incumbent upon the respondents to take a decision which is reasoned.

"…we expect the MOEF&CC to display magnanimity and openness in this issue and take an expeditious and considered view following rules on the request made by the officer seeking deputation in the office of Lokpal," said the order issued on Wednesday by the CAT's Nainital circuit bench.

To this effect, we allow the learned counsel for the respondents to seek appropriate instructions from the Ministry of Environment and Forest and submit the same before the tribunal on the next date of hearing, that is January 25, the order said.

The tribunal was hearing the plea filed by Sanjiv Chaturvedi, an Indian Forest Service officer, who had approached it seeking direction for Secretary, MoEFCC "to pass appropriate orders" on a no-objection certificate given by the Uttarakhand government in December 2019, allowing him to join the Lokpal.

He is at present posted as chief conservator of forest (research) at Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

"The issue in the original application is very simple. Shri Sanjiv Chaturvedi, the applicant, who is an officer of the Indian Forest Service of 2002 batch borne on the Uttrakhand cadre, seeks a position on deputation in the office of the Lokpal. For this purpose he has submitted his application through the state government to the Ministry of Environment and Forest which is his cadre controlling authority," the order said. The state government has duly forwarded the application to the Union government in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, it said. "However, the said ministry instead of forwarding the application to the office of the Lokpal for taking an appropriate view, whether to select Mr. Chaturvedi for the position in the organization or not, has raised an objection that this application has probably been made and sent to the government of India in the absence of any advertisement or notification of an appropriate position by the office of Lokpal," the order said. To this effect, the MoEF&CC has sought clarification from the government of Uttrakhand whether Chaturvedi has applied in response to any notice/notification/ advertisement issued by the office of Lokpal and also to clarify if that office needs an officer of all India services of his seniority and level, it said.

Chaturvedi, the applicant, argues that it is too premature a stage for the government to be asking these questions, said the order. "At this stage, all he is seeking is merely a forwarding of his request to the office of the Lokpal. He further clarifies that he is not seeking any positive or categorical direction concerning his selection for any position or his deputation. His prayer is limited to a mere consideration of his application on merits and by rules," it said. In our view, this request is very fair and it is incumbent upon the respondents to take a decision that is reasoned and following rules and precedence, the tribunal said. "We also note the fact that Mr. Chaturvedi has cited instances wherein officers have either continued on deputation beyond the stipulated period or officers who would have been selected for various positions without going through the process of responding to a particular advertisement or notification," it said.

T C Agarwal, counsel for the Union of India, points out that the respondents have not at all erred in seeking the clarification as the rules stipulate that an officer is supposed to apply for a particular position only if such applications are called for. "In this case, the applicant had suo moto made an application and hence the respondents are right in seeking the above clarification," the order said. "In our view, this is a bit hyper-technical objection…," it said.

