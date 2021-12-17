Police urged to use all available resources to root out violent crime

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has urged police to utilise use all available resources at their disposal to root out violent crime, which is anticipated to increase during the festive season.

The Minister made the call during the Gauteng leg of the Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour in Kagiso, West Rand, on Thursday.

Police in the district -- accompanied by Cele, Police Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole -- were out in full force stamping the authority of the State in Gauteng. They monitored heightened crime prevention and combatting police operations activated for the festive period.

The ministry in a statement said the increase in illegal mining in the West Rand was setting back the country's economy by billions of rands, and claiming lives through underground wars.

"The SAPS management in the province has assured the ministry that an operational plan to shift resources to counter this kind of criminality is in place and gaining momentum," police said.

Cele called on police to act swiftly on illegal mining, and make arrests and seize the firearms used in eliminating competition in the fight over stolen minerals.

Cele has also called on police to have a zero tolerance approach to those who harm women and children and those who are terrorising communities.

"Cash-in-transit heists, car-jackings and home invasions remain some of the crimes most feared by South Africans, and we know there will be increased attempts of these types of crime during this holiday season.

"This is why Gauteng police are shifting resources to counter these violent acts. Each day officers must, through their actions, send a strong message to criminals that these callous acts don't have space in our society," Cele said.

The Minister urged police to go into the festive season "with caution and agility".

"Police must use all available resources at their disposal to root out violent crime in communities and intercept would-be gangs or anyone with the intent to create lawlessness.

"Going into the peak of the festive season, officers must be mindful that they are mandated by the law to protect lives and property, at all costs."

The Police Ministry assured that interventions in place by the SAPS in Gauteng will contribute towards a safe festive season for all those in the country's economic hub.

The Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour continues on Friday in the Free State.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)