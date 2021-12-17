Left Menu

Woman's friend held for murdering her daughter

Coimbatore, Dec 17 PTI Police on Friday said they have arrested a man on the charge of murdering a 15-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found lying in a bush. He then tied her limbs and wrapped her body in a bedsheet and dumped it in the bushy area, the police said.Whether the teen was sexually assaulted would be known after autopsy, the police added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:39 IST
Woman's friend held for murdering her daughter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday said they have arrested a man on the charge of murdering a 15-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found lying in a bush. The body was found by a sanitary worker near the girl's house with her limbs bound, the police said.

The man said to be a close friend to the girl's mother was taken into custody, they said. The arrest was made after the teen's last phone call was made to him, they said.

On December 13, the girl's mother lodged a complaint that her daughter was missing since December 11, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed a dispute over gold jewelry between the girl's mother and the latter's friend for the last few days and he had called the girl to his house under the pretext of discussing the matter, the police said. The man is said to have confessed to the murder as he attempted to sexually assault the girl who fell unconscious. He then tied her limbs and wrapped her body in a bedsheet and dumped it in the bushy area, the police said.

Whether the teen was sexually assaulted would be known after the autopsy, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • bush

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021