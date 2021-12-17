Left Menu

Assam: KDLF chief Jackson Ronghang gunned down

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:53 IST
Assam: KDLF chief Jackson Ronghang gunned down
  • Country:
  • India

Jackson Ronghang, the self-styled chairman of newly formed insurgent outfit Karbi Democratic Liberation Front (KDLF), which was allegedly involved in the recent abduction of three construction workers, was killed in an encounter with the police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, a senior officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal said that one person, identified as Amarjyoti Terang, was recently arrested from Rongmonwey in connection with the kidnapping of three workers from the construction site of a bridge in the village on December 10.

Following his interrogation, three persons suspected to have been involved in the abduction were identified and one of the hostages was rescued, while the remaining two construction workers are yet to be traced, he said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Ronghang in jungles near the village, police launched a search operation in the area, Sonowal said.

During the search operation, a massive gunfight broke out between the police and the militants in the morning in which Ronghang received bullet injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A pistol, several cartridges and some documents were seized from the possession of the slain militant, the officer said. The KDLF was formed earlier this year, even as six insurgent outfits from the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao have entered into peace talks with the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021