Chhattisgarh: Worker from Bihar dies in explosion at sponge iron factory
A worker died and three others were injured in an explosion at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place at Navdurga Fuel Private Limited near Saraipali under Punjipathara police station limits on Thursday, said a senior official.
The deceased was identified as Narendra Singh (32), a native of Bihar.
Bhim Kumar Das, Umesh Koda and Jaswant Kaur were injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police official said.
Hot material jammed in induction furnace-3 of the plant resulting in the explosion and hot ash fell on the victims, he said. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Narendra Singh succumbed during treatment, the official added.
Officials of the Industrial Health and Safety Department visited the plant and started a probe to ascertain the cause of the explosion, he said.
Punjipathara Police has also registered an offence and started a probe.
