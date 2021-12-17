Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Worker from Bihar dies in explosion at sponge iron factory

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:17 IST
Chhattisgarh: Worker from Bihar dies in explosion at sponge iron factory
  • Country:
  • India

A worker died and three others were injured in an explosion at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Navdurga Fuel Private Limited near Saraipali under Punjipathara police station limits on Thursday, said a senior official.

The deceased was identified as Narendra Singh (32), a native of Bihar.

Bhim Kumar Das, Umesh Koda and Jaswant Kaur were injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police official said.

Hot material jammed in induction furnace-3 of the plant resulting in the explosion and hot ash fell on the victims, he said. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Narendra Singh succumbed during treatment, the official added.

Officials of the Industrial Health and Safety Department visited the plant and started a probe to ascertain the cause of the explosion, he said.

Punjipathara Police has also registered an offence and started a probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021