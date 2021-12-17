Left Menu

Maha excise official among two held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

The Anti-Corrution Bureau ACB has arrested an excise department official and one more person in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from a wine shop owner, officials said on Friday.

Updated: 17-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:23 IST
The Anti-Corrution Bureau (ACB) has arrested an excise department official and one more person in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from a wine shop owner, officials said on Friday. The accused were identified as Nilesh Gosawi, sub inspector with the excise department in Thane, and a private person named Umesh Rathod, the ACB said.

The excise department had carried out an action against the wine shop owner on December 11. The excise official made a demand of Rs 64,000 from the complainant every month in exchange of not taking further action against him, an official of Kopri police station, where the offence was registered on Thursday, said. After the negotiation, the bribe amount was later brought down to Rs 50,000, he said.

The wine shop owner then approached the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap on Thursday afternoon and nabbed the accused. Further investigation is on, it said.

