Mukti Jodhas to take part in events as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh in India

A delegation from Bangladesh comprising of Mukti Jodhas (freedom fighters) & serving Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel are currently visiting India to take part in the events as part of the "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" celebrations organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of victory over Pakistan in 1971 war.

The Bangladesh delegation embarked on a "Swarnim Vijay Varsh Spcial" Train from Safdarjung railway station at New Delhi to Agra today. The train was flagged off jointly by Lieutenant General AK Singh, Director General of Operational Logistics & Strategic Movements and Mr Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railways.

The delegation will be visiting the Taj Mahal and Ajmer Sharif Dargah as an enduring testimony of the military cooperation and strong bonds of friendship between the two nations. The visit of Mukti Jodhas, when India is cherishing the memories of 1971 war, is an acknowledgment by the Bangladesh to the contributions and sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)