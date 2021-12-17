Left Menu

Mukti Jodhas to take part in events as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh in India

The Bangladesh delegation embarked on a “Swarnim Vijay Varsh Spcial" Train from Safdarjung railway station at New Delhi to Agra today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:26 IST
Mukti Jodhas to take part in events as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh in India
The delegation will be visiting the Taj Mahal and Ajmer Sharif Dargah as an enduring testimony of the military cooperation and strong bonds of friendship between the two nations. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Bangladesh comprising of Mukti Jodhas (freedom fighters) & serving Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel are currently visiting India to take part in the events as part of the "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" celebrations organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of victory over Pakistan in 1971 war.

The Bangladesh delegation embarked on a "Swarnim Vijay Varsh Spcial" Train from Safdarjung railway station at New Delhi to Agra today. The train was flagged off jointly by Lieutenant General AK Singh, Director General of Operational Logistics & Strategic Movements and Mr Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railways.

The delegation will be visiting the Taj Mahal and Ajmer Sharif Dargah as an enduring testimony of the military cooperation and strong bonds of friendship between the two nations. The visit of Mukti Jodhas, when India is cherishing the memories of 1971 war, is an acknowledgment by the Bangladesh to the contributions and sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021