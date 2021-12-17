Left Menu

Pune Police arrests MSEC Commissioner for malpractices in TET 2020

Pune Police has arrested Tukaram Supe, the Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in connection with alleged malpractices in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020, informed City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Friday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:31 IST
Pune Police arrests MSEC Commissioner for malpractices in TET 2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Police has arrested Tukaram Supe, the Commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in connection with alleged malpractices in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020, informed City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Friday. "Tukaram Supe, MSCE Commissioner was arrested by the cyber cell of Pune police in connection with the alleged malpractices in TET examination," said Gupta.

According to the Police Commissioner, the alleged malpractice in the TET came to the light during the investigation of paper leak in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) examination and health department recruitment examination, in which six people have already been arrested. During the searches at Supe's residence, an investigating team also seized cash of Rs 88.50 lakhs and several documents. Police are also scanning digital data seized from Supe's personal and private computers, he further informed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021