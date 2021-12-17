Left Menu

Russia unveils security guarantees, says Western response not encouraging

Russia on Friday disclosed an array of security guarantees it wants from the West including promises to give up any military activity in Ukraine and eastern Europe and not to expand the NATO military alliance further, the RIA news agency reported. Western countries have warned Russia may be about to launch a new attack on Ukraine, something Moscow has denied.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:34 IST
Russia on Friday disclosed an array of security guarantees it wants from the West including promises to give up any military activity in Ukraine and eastern Europe and not to expand the NATO military alliance further, the RIA news agency reported. But Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by another agency, Interfax, as saying the United States and NATO were so far rejecting the ideas and their response was not encouraging.

Moscow handed over its proposals to the United States this week amid soaring tensions over a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine. Western countries have warned Russia may be about to launch a new attack on Ukraine, something Moscow has denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

