Maha: 2 cheat Thane businessman of Rs 30 lakh on liquor licence promise
PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people have allegedly cheated a businessman in Thane of Rs 30 lakh by promising to get him liquor licences, police said on Friday.
The two promised to get the businessman licences to vend foreign and Indian liquor for a sum of Rs 2.50 crore, and fled after getting Rs 30 lakh from him, said Kopri police station inspector Dileep Fulpagar.
The complainant identified the two as Santosh Atmaram Bhosale and Prakash Ganpat Sapkal, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dileep Fulpagar
- Ganpat Sapkal
- Kopri
- Thane
- Santosh Atmaram Bhosale
- Indian
- Prakash
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 ambulances damaged in tree collapse after heavy rain in Thane; none hurt
GST: Rs 12 cr Input Tax Credit fraud unearthed in Thane, 1 held
Fire in Thane factory, no one injured
Rustomjee Group and Singapore's Keppel Land Join Hands to Build a World-Class Integrated Township in Thane
Sex racket busted at spa in Thane; 2 men held, 5 women rescued