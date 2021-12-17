Maha: 2 cheat Thane businessman of Rs 30 lakh on liquor licence promise

Two people have allegedly cheated a businessman in Thane of Rs 30 lakh by promising to get him liquor licences, police said on Friday.

The two promised to get the businessman licences to vend foreign and Indian liquor for a sum of Rs 2.50 crore, and fled after getting Rs 30 lakh from him, said Kopri police station inspector Dileep Fulpagar.

The complainant identified the two as Santosh Atmaram Bhosale and Prakash Ganpat Sapkal, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)