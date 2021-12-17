Left Menu

Maha: 2 cheat Thane businessman of Rs 30 lakh on liquor licence promise

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:48 IST
Maha: 2 cheat Thane businessman of Rs 30 lakh on liquor licence promise
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have allegedly cheated a businessman in Thane of Rs 30 lakh by promising to get him liquor licences, police said on Friday.

The two promised to get the businessman licences to vend foreign and Indian liquor for a sum of Rs 2.50 crore, and fled after getting Rs 30 lakh from him, said Kopri police station inspector Dileep Fulpagar.

The complainant identified the two as Santosh Atmaram Bhosale and Prakash Ganpat Sapkal, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021