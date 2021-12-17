BRIEF-EMA Recommends Marketing Authorisation For Oxbryta For Haemolytic Anaemia Due To Sickle Cell Disease

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: RECOMMENDED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR OXBRYTA (VOXELOTOR) FOR HAEMOLYTIC ANAEMIA DUE TO SICKLE CELL DISEASE

* EMA: RECOMMENDED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR OXBRYTA (VOXELOTOR) IN PATIENTS 12 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER * EMA SAYS THE MAIN STUDY THAT EMA'S RECOMMENDATION IS BASED ON WAS A PHASE 3, RANDOMISED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, MULTICENTRE STUDY.

