3 youths beaten in UP village over 'molestation'

Three youths were beaten up after being tied to a tree here in a village by a few people who alleged they molested girls of their family, police said on Friday. Police filed FIRs against both parties on Thursday after receiving complaints from them, Circle Officer Ganesh Kumar Gupta said.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:57 IST
Three youths were beaten up after being tied to a tree here in a village by a few people who alleged they molested girls of their family, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday in Moonda Pandey village of Moradabad district. Police filed FIRs against both parties on Thursday after receiving complaints from them, Circle Officer Ganesh Kumar Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

