Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 1.4 crore seized, 3 arrested in Bengal

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:58 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 1.4 crore seized, 3 arrested in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including two women, have been arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and brown sugar worth Rs 1.4 crore has been seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted an operation on Kamrangaguri overbridge in New Jalpaiguri police station area on Thursday and seized 700 gm of brown sugar, and arrested three people, who hail from Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts, an officer said.

An investigation is underway to find out whether more people are involved in the racket, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021