Russia urges U.S. to take its security proposals seriously

Russia called on the United States on Friday to take its proposals for security guarantees seriously and said that Moscow would be ready to start talks with Washington on the matter as soon as tomorrow.

At an online briefing in Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was no longer willing to put up with the current situation and that Moscow and the West needed to start building their ties from a clean sheet.

