Russia tells U.S. to make up its mind on security talks
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:25 IST
Russia wants the United States to make up its mind up quickly about entering talks on Moscow's proposals for security guarantees, and Russia already has its own negotiating team ready, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.
At a briefing in Moscow, Ryabkov said the West was falsely accusing Russia of being poised to attack Ukraine, something that he said was designed to raise tensions. Russia has built up troops near Ukraine, sparking fears in Kyiv and the West.
