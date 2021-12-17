Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi dubs Chidambaram as 'disastrum'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday slammed former finance minister P Chidambaram, saying he is not Chidambaram but 'disastrum'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:47 IST
Pralhad Joshi dubs Chidambaram as 'disastrum'
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday slammed former finance minister P Chidambaram, saying he is not Chidambaram but 'disastrum'. Responding to a question on Chidambaram calling the Central government as 'disastrous', Joshi told ANI, "Chidambaram loses even Gram Panchayat polls if he contests on his own. He became a Member of Parliament when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stood with Congress. He can't contest one poll on his own. He himself is disastrous."

"As the then Finance Minister and Home Minister, he made a disaster out of the country's finance and security. He is not Chidambaram but 'disastrum'," he said. Joshi draw a flak from Congress for his remarks with party Lok Sabha MP K. Jayakumar saying that the Union Minister should keep his mouth shut on matters of economics.

"First of all, I doubt that Joshi knows anything about the economics of the country. The economics of our country was at its best during UPA-I. The best budget till date was given by Chidambaram ji. Joshi should keep his mouth shut on these matters," Jayakumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021