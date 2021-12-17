Left Menu

Sputnik V shot induces 'neutralising' antibody response to Omicron variant -Russia fund

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:51 IST
Sputnik V shot induces 'neutralising' antibody response to Omicron variant -Russia fund

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine induces a "robust neutralizing" antibody response to the Omicron variant, which is further strengthened by the Sputnik Light booster, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement on Friday.

A preliminary lab study by the Gamaleya Center shows that Sputnik V demonstrates "high virus neutralizing activity" against Omicron and "is expected to provide strong defence against severe disease and hospitalisation," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021