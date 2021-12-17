Sputnik V shot induces 'neutralising' antibody response to Omicron variant -Russia fund

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine induces a "robust neutralizing" antibody response to the Omicron variant, which is further strengthened by the Sputnik Light booster, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement on Friday.

A preliminary lab study by the Gamaleya Center shows that Sputnik V demonstrates "high virus neutralizing activity" against Omicron and "is expected to provide strong defence against severe disease and hospitalisation," the statement said.

