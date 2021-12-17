Rajnath holds talks with visiting French Defence Minister Parly

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly on Friday held wide-ranging talks that figured developments in Afghanistan, cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, India's festering border row with China and ways to further ramp up bilateral strategic ties, official sources said. A major highlight of the annual India-France defence dialogue was an ''in-depth'' discussion on the 'Make in India' initiative and how French companies can either collaborate with Indian companies or set up production facilities on their own in the country, they said.

One of the focus areas of the discussion was on stepping up cooperation in the aerospace sector with both sides underlining the need for expansion of the military in sync with their shared perspectives. The French defence minister arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to India. Singh described the talks as ''excellent''. ''India-France Strategic Partnership is more relevant today than ever. I had an excellent meeting with my French counterpart, Ms @florence_parly. A wide range of bilateral, regional and defense industrial cooperation issues were discussed in the Annual Defence Dialogue today,'' he said.

The sources said India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh, cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and common concerns over the unfolding situation in Afghanistan figured prominently in the talks. Ahead of her talks with Singh, Parly said France is ready to provide additional Rafale fighter jets to India if it requires and that her country is fully committed to supporting the 'Make in India' initiative and further integrating the Indian manufacturers into its global supply chains . France has already supplied to India 33 Rafale fighter jets out of 36 under a Rs 59,000 crore inter-governmental agreement that was sealed in September 2016. It is learn that the French side expressed its readiness to supply more Rafale aircraft to India during the talks.

The defence and security cooperation between India and France have been on an upswing over the last few years. The areas of defence and security, civil nuclear cooperation and trade and investment constitute the principal pillars of the Indo-French strategic partnership. In addition, India and France are increasingly engaged in new areas of cooperation such as in the Indian Ocean region, climate change and sustainable growth and development. Ahead of the meeting with Singh, Parly said at a think-tank that she is in India to say how ''precious'' the friendship between France and India. She described India as a unique land of vibrant colours, impressive landscapes and a millennium of rich history, saying the country is unlike any other.

Parly said both India and France promote multilateralism and a rules-based international order, noting that it is good to refer to ''rock-solid principles'' when the world and the region experienced upheavals. In this context, Parly talked about the convergence of views by the two sides in dealing with major issues and global challenges including the fight against climate change. ''I believe that armed forces have a lot to contribute to the fight against climate change: this is the meaning of an initiative we took at the Paris Peace Forum in November,'' she said. ''I think we have a lot to learn from India, which is very determined to meeting the commitments of the Paris Agreement and is actively working on it,'' she added.

It is the first high-level visit from France to India after Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS) announced a security partnership in September. The AUKUS security will facilitate Australia getting technology to build nuclear-powered submarines. France reacted angrily to the formation of the new alliance as it resulted in Paris effectively losing a multi-billion dollar deal to build 12 conventional submarines for Australia. France is also upset over its exclusion from the alliance. Asked about AUKUS, Parly said it was a disappointing development for France. ''We have developed a very good relationship with Australia. Then Australia made its own decision. I will not comment on it. It is of course very disappointing for us,'' she said.

