POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bundi convicts man to 20 yrs jail term for rape

A POCSO court in Bundi held a man guilty of raping a minor and convicted him to 20 years of imprisonment even after the victim retracted her statement to the police, officials said on Friday.

They said scientific evidences, including the presence of semen DNA of the 24-year-old convict Banwari Meena in the survivor's vaginal swab, proved decisive in punishing him.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court -1 also slapped a fine of Rs 70,000 on him, public prosecutor Rakesh Thakur said. In her statement to the police a day after the incident, the 16-year-old victim had alleged that Meena, along with his friend Sonu, abducted her from her house on February 2, 2020.

She said they took her on a motorcycle to a deserted place nearby, where Meena raped her while Sonu stood guard. The victim said she somehow managed to rescue herself and run home that evening but Meena had later attacked her father. ''However, her family members entered into a compromise with Meena, and consequently, she turned hostile in the court and refused to identify him,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer, Hindoli, Shyam Sunder Bishnoi said on Friday.

''Scientific evidences in the investigation proved decisive in the conviction. The court, on the basis of the forensic report on presence of semen DNA of the accused in vaginal swab of the minor rape survivor, held him guilty,'' he said. According to Bishnoi, 17 witnesses, including the policemen who collected evidences and carried out the investigation and medical staff that examined the survivor, proved significant in the conviction. Sonu was absolved of the charge due to lack of evidence, he said.

