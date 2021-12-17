China commerce ministry says firmly opposes latest U.S. restrictions on Chinese firms
China's commerce ministry on Friday said it firmly opposed action taken in the United States to put investment and export curbs on eight Chinese technology firms and pass a bill that would ban imports from China's Xinjiang region.
China will take the necessary steps to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the ministry said in a statement.
