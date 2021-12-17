Left Menu

China commerce ministry says firmly opposes latest U.S. restrictions on Chinese firms

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:31 IST
China commerce ministry says firmly opposes latest U.S. restrictions on Chinese firms

China's commerce ministry on Friday said it firmly opposed action taken in the United States to put investment and export curbs on eight Chinese technology firms and pass a bill that would ban imports from China's Xinjiang region.

China will take the necessary steps to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021