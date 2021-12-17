Left Menu

Polish media reform bill to return to lower house of parliament

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Polish draft media law that critics say aims to silence a news channel owned by U.S. media giant Discovery Inc will return to be debated in the lower house of parliament.

The law was passed by the lower house in summer but was then rejected by the upper house, the Senate. A parliamentary committee decided on Friday that the Senate's decision should be overturned.

