Govt contract worker gets 6 yrs jail for corruption in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:43 IST
A court here has convicted a contract worker with the municipal corporation of corruption and sentenced him to six years imprisonment.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashwini Kumar also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on Tanmay Gupta, posted as a computer operator with the Municipal Corporation Gurugram.

A senior officer of the State Vigilance Bureau said on Friday that the court held Gupta guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A case was registered against him on January 16, 2019, here.

