Left Menu

Uttarakhand is boosting economy, tourism through homestays, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government aims to boost the economy and tourism sector in the state through homestays.

ANI | Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:43 IST
Uttarakhand is boosting economy, tourism through homestays, says CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government aims to boost the economy and tourism sector in the state through homestays. The Chief Minister was speaking in Tehri Garhwal district today where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental schemes.

Addressing the people in Chham area of the district, Dhami said, "Our government is boosting the economy and tourism of Uttarakhand, through homestays. Homestays will be prepared in villages too. Around 3,600 homestays are registered so far, providing employment to 8,000 people." "All those people who have expressed concern for Gramodaya and development of Uttarakhand...we are chalking out new action plans in the form of Bodhisattva program," the Chief Minister said.

Dhami said that the state government is providing self-employment through Mukhyamantri Nano Udyam and Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana. "Our government has simplified the process of getting loans from banks for self-employment." "Healthy youth, healthy Uttarakhand and with the new sports policy, we are coming up with great schemes for the youth. We are determined for the development of the youth of the state," he said.

Lauding the Central government, Dhami said, "Today the army has become more powerful under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The country is in safe and powerful hands. We have seen the strength of our army in the form of air strike and surgical strike." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021