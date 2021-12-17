Uttarakhand is boosting economy, tourism through homestays, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government aims to boost the economy and tourism sector in the state through homestays. The Chief Minister was speaking in Tehri Garhwal district today where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental schemes.

Addressing the people in Chham area of the district, Dhami said, "Our government is boosting the economy and tourism of Uttarakhand, through homestays. Homestays will be prepared in villages too. Around 3,600 homestays are registered so far, providing employment to 8,000 people." "All those people who have expressed concern for Gramodaya and development of Uttarakhand...we are chalking out new action plans in the form of Bodhisattva program," the Chief Minister said.

Dhami said that the state government is providing self-employment through Mukhyamantri Nano Udyam and Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana. "Our government has simplified the process of getting loans from banks for self-employment." "Healthy youth, healthy Uttarakhand and with the new sports policy, we are coming up with great schemes for the youth. We are determined for the development of the youth of the state," he said.

Lauding the Central government, Dhami said, "Today the army has become more powerful under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The country is in safe and powerful hands. We have seen the strength of our army in the form of air strike and surgical strike." (ANI)

