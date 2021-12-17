Belarus proposes talks with Poland on 'critical' border issues -RIA

The Belarusian Defence Ministry on Friday proposed holding border negotiations with Poland to discuss what it described as "critical" issues, the RIA news agency reported. The European Union accused Minsk of engineering a crisis by pushing migrants to illegally cross the border with Poland, something Belarus denies doing. The crisis peaked last month.

It was not immediately clear what Belarus wanted to discuss.

