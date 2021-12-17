Polish parliament passes media reform bill affecting Discovery-owned news channel
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:16 IST
Poland
- Poland
The Polish parliament voted on Friday in favour of a media reform bill.
Critics say the bill, primarily targeting Discovery-owned news channel TVN24, aims to limit media freedom. It sparked a diplomatic row between Poland and the United States earlier this year.
It now goes forward to Poland's president to be signed into law
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
