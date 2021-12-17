Left Menu

Polish parliament passes media reform bill affecting Discovery-owned news channel

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:16 IST
  • Poland

The Polish parliament voted on Friday in favour of a media reform bill.

Critics say the bill, primarily targeting Discovery-owned news channel TVN24, aims to limit media freedom. It sparked a diplomatic row between Poland and the United States earlier this year.

It now goes forward to Poland's president to be signed into law

