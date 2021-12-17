Only PM Modi conceived the idea of strengthening the Hindu religion: Amit Shah

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that only PM Modi conceived the idea of strengthening the Hindu religion. Shah's remarks came during the inaugural ceremony of 13 new branches of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Banks, its 294 PACS, Cyber Security of Operation Centre (CSOC), internet banking, and 26 godowns of State Warehousing Corporation in Lucknow today.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shah said, "Only PM Modi got the idea of strengthening Hindu religion in the country; no other party thought of it. All the other parties just do politics for vote bank." "PM inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath corridor 2-3 days ago. He fulfilled the dream of all the devotees of Lord Shiva. In the same way, PM Modi also made possible the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

The minister further informed the Centre has decided that all of the country's 65,000 PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Society) will be computerized with the same software. "Centre has decided that all of the country's 65,000 PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Society) will be computerized with the same software and be connected to the district and state cooperative banks and further to NABARD. It'll be a new start to UP's agricultural finance," Shah added.

Meanwhile, he also lauded the Prime Minister for the establishment of the Ministry of Co-operation. "I have come here after four years. Earlier, I came here when BJP came to power here. PM Modi has fulfilled India's 70 years old demand of setting up the Ministry of Co-operation in which he chose me to become its Minister," he said.

"The Co-operation Ministry is the backbone of the country's rural economy. Around 8.55 lakh govt committees around the different regions of the country are doing major work by connecting people in remote areas," he stated. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. (ANI)

