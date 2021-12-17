Russia disappointed by U.S. signals on its security proposals - Ryabkov
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Moscow is extremely disappointed by signals coming from the United States and NATO regarding Russian proposals on security guarantees, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States had seen proposals from Russia to start talks and was speaking with its European allies and partners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- United States
- NATO
- Sergei Ryabkov
- Jen Psaki
- TASS
- White House
- European
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. not refusing to discuss security issues with Russia -White House
U.S. VP Harris' office shakeup to bring 'new voices' into White House, Psaki says
Biden helps light National Christmas Tree near White House
White House says prepared to take action if Russia invades Ukraine
White house say not lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act