Russia disappointed by U.S. signals on its security proposals - Ryabkov

Moscow is extremely disappointed by signals coming from the United States and NATO regarding Russian proposals on security guarantees, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States had seen proposals from Russia to start talks and was speaking with its European allies and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)