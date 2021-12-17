Left Menu

Russia disappointed by U.S. signals on its security proposals - Ryabkov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:23 IST
Russia disappointed by U.S. signals on its security proposals - Ryabkov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow is extremely disappointed by signals coming from the United States and NATO regarding Russian proposals on security guarantees, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States had seen proposals from Russia to start talks and was speaking with its European allies and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021