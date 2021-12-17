Assam: Man sentenced to life in jail for raping 7-year-old girl

A man was sentenced to life in jail by a court in Assam's Kokrajhar district for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The court of special judge Chandranshu Chaturvedy held Saminur Hoque guilty of rape, which was committed in August 2019.

The court handed him rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 25,000. In case of default, he has to undergo imprisonment for three more years.

The judge also made a recommendation to the District Legal Services Authority for payment of adequate compensation to the survivor.

The incident happened in the Kajigaon police station area of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)