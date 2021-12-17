Left Menu

Security forces deployed in TTADC HQ after clash between tribal parties

Paramilitary and police forces have been deployed in TTAADC area after four persons were injured in a clash between Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance TIPRA and Tripura Peoples Front TPF at Khumulwung, about 25 km from here, a police official said on Friday.The clash in the TTAADC headquarters took place on Thursday and the security forces were deployed in a large number to maintain peace after registering a suo motu case, the official said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:14 IST
Paramilitary and police forces have been deployed in TTAADC area after four persons were injured in a clash between Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) and Tripura Peoples Front (TPF) at Khumulwung, about 25 km from here, a police official said on Friday.

The clash in the TTAADC headquarters took place on Thursday and the security forces were deployed in a large number to maintain peace after registering a suo motu case, the official said. The supporters and activists of TIPRA, the ruling party in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC), had attacked the TPF activists and supporters when the latter was celebrating World Human Right’s Day on Thursday, police said.

Several vehicles and bikes were vandalized allegedly by TIPRA supporters, police said.

On receipt of the information about the incident TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman went to the spot. “Four persons, including three from TPF and one from TIPRA were injured. One TPF supporter was hospitalised and his condition is stable”, sub-divisional police officer of Jirania in West Tripura district said.

Debbarma expressed his anguish over the clash between the indigenous people. “I have always urged for strengthening the unity of tribals. This kind of clash is not acceptable,” he told reporters.

The TTAADC constitute two third of the state's territory and is home to tribals, who form one third of the population of the state’s estimated 40 lakh population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

