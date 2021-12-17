CM Dhami inaugurates welfare schemes in Almora

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a Rural Business Centre and several other development projects in Almora on Friday. These public welfare schemes cost more than Rs 49 crores. Dhami also distributed cheques to women's self-help groups associated with Aajeevika Mission.

"Inaugurating the Rural Business Incubator Center by participating in the Aajeevika Mahotsav program organized in Almora today, various public welfare schemes costing more than Rs 49 crores were inaugurated and the foundation stone was laid," Dhami tweeted in Hindi. Lok Sabha MP from Almora, Ajay Tamta and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya were also present at the event. (ANI)

