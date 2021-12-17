UN rights forum agrees to probe abuses in Ethiopia

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a proposal to set up an international expert panel to report on violations committed by all sides in Ethiopia's year-old war.

The vote on the resolution, brought by the European Union (EU), was 21 states in favour, 15 against including China and Russia, with 11 abstentions at the 47-member forum in Geneva.

Ethiopia and the African Group of countries had called in the debate for its rejection, but several African countries including Senegal and Sudan broke ranks and abstained, the tally showed.

