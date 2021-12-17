Left Menu

2 CISF jawans dead in car crash

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:28 IST
2 CISF jawans dead in car crash
  • Country:
  • India

Two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans deployed on law and order duty at the Delhi border farmer protest site died in a car accident while returning home, police said on Friday.

Rinkesh (30) of Pipali village and Ajay Kumar (32) of Hameedpur village in Rajasthan were on their way home in a car on Thursday night when it collided with a stationary truck near Banipur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car blew up and both jawans died on the spot, the police said.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bawal, Rajesh Chechi reached the spot and rushed the jawans to a local community health centre, where they were declared brought dead. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations on Friday, they said.

CISF Deputy Commandant K S Malik, Assistant Commandant Pratap Singh and other officials of the force reached Bawal from Delhi on receiving information about the accident. ''We have registered a case and are searching for the driver of the truck,'' Chechi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021