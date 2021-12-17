'Once a cadet always a cadet', Rajnath Singh gets nostalgic at NCC cultural event

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday got nostalgic at a cultural exchange event organized by National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Delhi. Singh was Chief Guest at 'Sanskritiyon ka Maha Sangam', a special national integration camp where NCC cadets from all over the country participated in cultural exchange. The event was organized as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to celebrate Vijay Parv.

"I get nostalgic when I attend NCC functions as I was also NCC cadet but could only complete B certificate. Once a cadet always a cadet", Singh said. NCC cadets of the border and coastal areas showcased the beautiful local dances of their respective states and the integration song, which will be sung in 22 languages, was also released on the occasion.

"A man with a small heart can never say we all are the same, a man with a big heart can only say we all are the same. The human heart is like a circle and you have to keep increasing its diameter to increase its circumference. A man with a small heart can't talk about unity in diversity," he said. During the event, Singh congratulated and thanked NCC for their cooperation in the fight against COVID-19

"We will achieve the target of 100 per cent literacy in a few years. If COVID-19 have not affected the country, we would have achieved a five billion dollars economy. Nevertheless, we will achieve it soon," he said. The objective of the event was to felicitate the family members of the brave hearts of the 1971 war at 75 locations and showcase the same to the entire nation. The event also showcased the cultural diversity of India, especially from the border and coastal areas where NCC has been introduced recently to strengthen 'Unity in Diversity'. (ANI)

