London-bound passenger held with bullets at IGI Airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:40 IST
A London-bound Indian passenger was held by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying two rounds of live ammunition, officials said on Friday.

The bullets of 3.25 mm calibre were recovered on Thursday from the handbag of the passenger. He was supposed to board an Air India flight to London.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside an aircraft and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the bullets, he was handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. PTI NES HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

