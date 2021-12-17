Maha: Man kills 5-year-old boy in Osmanabad
PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:55 IST
A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling a 5-year-boy in Osmanabad in Maharashtra as the latter teased him, police said.
The body of the child was found in a water tank in the morning in Sangvi village in Tuljapur, Superintendent of Police Niva Jain said.
''The child was missing since Thursday and a complaint was filed by his parents. He had gone to a shop nearby. A probe zeroed in on a youth who has confessed to the crime of strangling the child with a nylon string,'' Jain informed.
