Maha: Man kills 5-year-old boy in Osmanabad

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:55 IST
  Country:
  India

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling a 5-year-boy in Osmanabad in Maharashtra as the latter teased him, police said.

The body of the child was found in a water tank in the morning in Sangvi village in Tuljapur, Superintendent of Police Niva Jain said.

''The child was missing since Thursday and a complaint was filed by his parents. He had gone to a shop nearby. A probe zeroed in on a youth who has confessed to the crime of strangling the child with a nylon string,'' Jain informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

