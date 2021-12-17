Left Menu

CBI books 25 persons over post-poll violence in Birbhum, 49 cases filed so far

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:55 IST
CBI books 25 persons over post-poll violence in Birbhum, 49 cases filed so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI said on Friday that it has registered one more case in connection with violence after the assembly elections in West Bengal.

The latest case was registered against 25 persons who allegedly thrashed a man and attempted to rape his wife in Jatra area in Birbhum district after election results were declared on May 2, it said.

The agency, which is probing incidents of post-poll violence in the state on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, has so far registered 49 cases, including the latest one.

The accused persons in the latest case allegedly attacked the house of the man with revolvers, iron rods, knives and shovels, and thrashed him, the CBI said.

One of the accused also grabbed his wife and allegedly attempted to rape her, it said.

The woman poured kerosene to immolate herself to save her honour, following which the accused fled from the house, it said.

The police allegedly did not register a case, following which the family left their house and took shelter at a relative's place.

Investigation into the incident is underway, the CBI said.

