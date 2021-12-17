White House: US will be in touch soon on Putin's security demands

The United States is prepared to discuss security matters with Russia and will be in touch soon on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals, a White House official said on Friday.

“We are prepared to discuss matters of security and strategic concern with Russia. We are having discussions with European allies and partners, and will be in touch with the Russian government on next steps soon," the official said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

