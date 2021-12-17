Haryana Assembly pays tributes to General Bipin Rawat

The Haryana Assembly on the opening day of its winter session here Friday paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in the December 8 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

The House stood in silence for two-minutes as a mark of respect to those who died in the chopper crash and other prominent personalities, who died since August when the assembly was last in session.

Paying his homage, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said General Bipin Rawat had made a valuable contribution in strengthening the defence system of the country.

“He will always be remembered for his devotion and commitment towards the Indian Army as well as for his country,” he said reading out the obituary resolution.

The House mourned the death of Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat and other defence personnel who died in the same crash. Among the other officers who died in the crash were Brigadier L S Lidder, who hailed from Panchkula district, and the IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries later.

Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was critically injured in the accident which killed 11 people, besides Rawat and his wife.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta extended condolences on behalf of the members to the bereaved family.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition, and INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala, also paid their tributes on behalf of their parties.

Chautala said the Assembly should also pay tributes to over 700 farmers who died during agitation against the farm laws.

The House also paid tributes to former MP Hari Singh Nalwa, who passed away in September and to 16 armed forces’ personnel who died in several operations during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)