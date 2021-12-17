Left Menu

One-time age relaxation for candidates appearing for Maha govt jobs till Dec 31, 2022

The Maharashtra government on Friday relaxed the upper age limit for candidates applying for jobs in state services to be advertised till December 31, 2022, as a one-time special case, a move that will benefit aspirants who crossed the prescribed maximum age during the pandemic when no direct recruitment of staffers took place.

A Government Resolution (GR) to this effect has been issued.

Since March 1, 2020, there have been no advertisements for direct recruitment in state government services in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The issue was discussed in this week's cabinet meeting after it was raised by PWD minister Ashok Chavan.

The GR stated that candidates who have exceeded the age limit to appear for competitive exams for recruitment in government jobs between March 1, 2020, and December 17, 2021, can apply for vacancies in response to advertisements to be published till December 31, 2022.

