First leg of Brahmaputra Utsav concludes

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The inaugural leg of Brahmaputra Utsav, being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav covering Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, concluded in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Friday.

The Brahmaputra Utsav will now be held in Majuli, Koliabor and Guwahati in Assam and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, organisers said in a statement.

The Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jalshakti, Govt of India, is organising the programme from December 16 to 22.

The celebration of 'Nadi Utsav' (River Festival) was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the World River Day on September 26 in order to connect with the traditions associated with the rivers for centuries in the country.

Brahmaputra Utsav will celebrate the mystical and cultural heritage of the Brahmaputra through storytelling, folklores, quizzes, displaying traditional art forms, dance and music performances, photo exhibitions, etc. and enable the people to appreciate the cultural richness along the river.

The celebrations started on Thursday with an Eco Walk from the Dibrugarh Municipal Board office to Puja Ghat near the Brahmaputra River.

The famous Raidongia Dol monument in Lejai-Kalakhowa was illuminated at night as part of the celebration.

A bicycle rally and a yoga programme were also held, the statement said.

Sattriya, Bihu and Bodo dance forms were displayed, while popular artists enthralled the crowd with their hit numbers at a cultural function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

