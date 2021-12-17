Left Menu

Rs 26 lakh robbed from store in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

The CCTV footage of the area are being checked to get the clue about the accused and further investigation is underway, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:32 IST
Four unidentified robbers allegedly barged into a store in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area and took away Rs 26 lakh from the safe after tying up a shop worker and two others on Friday, police said.

Police said the information regarding the robbery was received at Sadar Bazar police station at 1.15 pm.

Police reached the Jyoti Metal Store, Nawab Road, Sadar Bazar where complainant Pawan Pachauri (54), who works at the shop, stated that around 12.45 pm, four unidentified people, including one carrying a pistol, entered the shop, Deputy commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

They tied up Pachauri and two others present in the shop and robbed Rs 26,01,450 from the safe. The suspects also hit Pachauri on the head with the butt of the pistol, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and crime team called at the spot. The CCTV footage of the area are being checked to get the clue about the accused and further investigation is underway, police added.

