PM Modi holds talks with French minister for armed forces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday met French Minister for Armed Forces Florence Parly, and they discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific issues and France's forthcoming presidency of the EU Council.

Modi said he reiterated India's commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. ''Received French Minister for Armed Forces @florence_parly today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France's forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council. I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership,'' Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

