Russia knows some parts of European security proposals 'unacceptable' -U.S. official
The Kremlin knows that some parts of the European security proposals that it has presented to the United States are “unacceptable,” a senior administration official said on Friday.
The United States also remains “gravely concerned” over Russia’s “large and unprovoked” military buildup on the borders of Ukraine, the senior administration official told reporters in a briefing.
The official said the United States would get back to Russia sometime next week with more concrete proposals on the format of any talks.
