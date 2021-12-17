Left Menu

Russia knows some parts of European security proposals 'unacceptable' -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:42 IST
Russia knows some parts of European security proposals 'unacceptable' -U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

The Kremlin knows that some parts of the European security proposals that it has presented to the United States are “unacceptable,” a senior administration official said on Friday.

The United States also remains “gravely concerned” over Russia’s “large and unprovoked” military buildup on the borders of Ukraine, the senior administration official told reporters in a briefing.

The official said the United States would get back to Russia sometime next week with more concrete proposals on the format of any talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021