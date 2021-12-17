Roger Stone appears before Jan. 6 committee, refuses to testify
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:42 IST
Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone appeared before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday but said he refused to answer questions.
Speaking to reporters after his closed-door appearance, Stone said he invoked his constitutional protection against self-incrimination.
