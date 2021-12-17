3 JMB terrorists get life imprisonment, 5 others sentenced 10 yrs in jail for 2018 Bodh Gaya blast

A special NIA court here on Friday sentenced three JMB terrorists to life imprisonment and jailed five others for 10 years in connection with a blast at the Bodh Gaya temple complex in 2018, an official said.

The eight Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorists were convicted on December 10, the official said.

Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali, Nur Alam Momin have been awarded life imprisonment, while Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, Mustafizur Rahman and Arif Hussain have been awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment, the NIA official said.

The case was registered in February 2018 regarding planting of three IEDs in and around the Bodh Gaya temple complex premises, the official said.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against three accused in September 2018. A supplementary charge sheet against the remaining six accused was filed in January 2019, the NIA official said.

The official added that further trial against one remaining charge-sheeted accused continues.

