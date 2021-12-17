HC seeks govt’s stand on denial of ex gratia to kin of its Covid victim employee

The Allahabad High Court on Friday sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on a plea challenging the denial of the Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to the husband of a woman government employee who died of COVID-19 over a month after discharging her panchayat poll duties in the state.

A bench of justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Vikram D Chauhan sought the state's government's stand on the plea of a Hapur resident who also challenged a provision of the government's order which stipulated that only those state employees would be given the ex gratia who die of COVID-19 within 30 days after discharging the poll duty, In his plea, Hapur resident Subhash Chandra submitted that his wife had died of COVID-19 on June 20 this year after discharging her panchayat poll-related duty on April 29.

He told the court that the government had issued an order on June 1 that the family members of those government employees who would die of COVID-19 after contracting the infection during the Panchayat poll duty would be given an ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh.

The government order, however, had stipulated that the ex gratia would be given to the family members of only those employees who die of COVID-19 only within 30 days after contracting Covid while discharging their duty.

Accordingly, the government denied him ex gratia because his wife had died of COVID-19 a few days after the stipulated deadline of 30 days.

Chandra challenged this stipulation in the government order terming it as arbitrary and arguing that after contracting COVID-19, the length of survival of a person depends on many factors, including his or her immunity, willpower, the intensity of infection etc.

Taking cognisance of the plea, the court issued notice to the state government, fixing its hearing in February 2022.

