U.S. concerned by reports of mass detentions, killings of ethnic Tigrayans in Ethiopia's Tigray
The United States is gravely concerned by unconfirmed new reports alleging mass detentions, killings and forced expulsions of ethnic Tigrayans in western Tigray by Amhara security forces, the State Department said on Friday.
"We urge the Ethiopian authorities to investigate these reports to determine their veracity and to commit to inclusive, transparent processes to hold responsible those accountable," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, calling on all armed actors in Ethiopia to renounce and end violence against civilians.
