Left Menu

Two bike-borne assailants snatch woman's phone in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, case registered

Two bike-borne assailants snatched a woman's phone in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, the Delhi Police informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:59 IST
Two bike-borne assailants snatch woman's phone in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, case registered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two bike-borne assailants snatched a woman's phone in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, the Delhi Police informed on Friday. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, "A PCR call regarding snatching of mobile phone from a lady was received at Shalimar Bagh Police Station on December 16 at around 6.40 pm. On enquiry, it was revealed that at around 5.30 pm, a female employee of Fortis Hospital was going home after her duty. When she reached near the hospital, two boys suddenly came on a scooty and snatched her phone."

"The affected victim said that she was dragged along with her scooty and fell down. She sustained injuries on her knees. She was discharged from the hospital yesterday soon after treatment," the police officer said. In this regard, a case at Shalimar Bagh Police Station has been registered.

Four dedicated teams have been formed to trace and nab the culprits, the police said. "CCTV footages are being checked and sincere efforts are being made to solve this case," she said. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021